Peach State TE CJ Jordan II commits to NC State

NC State’s full attention is on the 2027 recruiting class this spring. And it continued its momentum on the trail with a commitment from one of the top tight ends on its board.

Marietta (Ga.) Walton prospect CJ Jordan II committed to the Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon. He chose Dave Doeren’s program over the likes of Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pitt, UNLV and others.

Jordan, who visited last season during the Pack’s upset win over then-No. 8 Georgia Tech, was a clear priority for the program. NC State sent multiple coaches to Walton during the January, including Doeren and Gavin Locklear, signaling its interest in the tight end.

Jordan, who stands at 6-foot-7, 235 pounds, caught five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown last fall as a junior

The biggest thing that stood out to Jordan about the Wolfpack during his recruitment? NC State’s “hard, tough, together” culture.

“What I like most is how they’re underdogs,” Jordan previously told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They can go beat great teams. They work hard regardless of who they play or who’s watching.”

Now, Jordan will get his chance to suit up for the Wolfpack in the coming years after making his college decision official.