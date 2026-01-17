Penn State transfer LB DaKaari Nelson commits to NC State

NC State’s quest of adding another linebacker to its defense is now complete. The Wolfpack picked up a commitment from Penn State transfer DaKaari Nelson following his official visit in Raleigh.

Nelson, who is the program’s second transfer portal commit from Penn State this offseason along with safety King Mack, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A safety turned linebacker during his redshirt freshman season, Nelson arrives to the Pack with 10 total tackles, including eight solo stops, across 29 total appearances with one start during his tenure with the Nittany Lions.

Nelson was primarily a special teams player this past fall with two linebacker snaps and 193 special teams plays, but he recorded 66 total defensive snaps with appearances in all 14 Penn State games en route to the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2024. He played in one game as a true freshman during the 2023 campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 233-pound defender earned Penn State’s Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week honors three times, while he garnered the defensive version once across his first two campaigns in State College.

Before he arrived at the collegiate level, Nelson was the No. 178 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The four-star prospect was the 14th-ranked safety in the nation, while he was in the same recruiting class as Mack, who was the No. 93 overall recruit and No. 8 safety in the cycle.

A standout at Selma (Ala.) High, Nelson posted 72 tackles with seven interceptions, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his senior campaign. Additionally, Nelson was a four-year team captain during his prep career.

NC State has now added 1e total transfer portal commitments. White is the latest addition to the group that also includes Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow, East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon, Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller, Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans, Penn State safety King Mack, Miami wide receiver Chance Robinson, Montana State tight end Hunter Provience. Tulane transfer EDGE Harvey Dyson, North Carolina running back Davion Gause, Alcorn State wideout Tyran Warren, Texas offensive lineman Daniel Cruz, and UNC cornerback Ty White in bolstering NC State’s roster for the 2026 campaign.