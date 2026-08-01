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Penn State transfer S King Mack working through ‘wonderful’ transition into key role within NC State’s defense

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Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
49m
King Mack
(Photo credit: NC State Athletics)

A new building littered with fresh faces. A playbook filled with foreign terminology. A campus that takes time to get used to as he navigates it to find classrooms.  This has been King Mack’s college experience more often than not throughout his four-year career to this point. He began his Division I tenure as a freshman at Penn State before transferring to Alabama ahead of his sophomore year. A trip back to Happy Valley as a junior was short-lived with a transfer to NC State this past January.

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