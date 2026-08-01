Penn State transfer S King Mack working through ‘wonderful’ transition into key role within NC State’s defense

A new building littered with fresh faces. A playbook filled with foreign terminology. A campus that takes time to get used to as he navigates it to find classrooms. This has been King Mack’s college experience more often than not throughout his four-year career to this point. He began his Division I tenure as a freshman at Penn State before transferring to Alabama ahead of his sophomore year. A trip back to Happy Valley as a junior was short-lived with a transfer to NC State this past January.