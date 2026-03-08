Preston Bonn’s career-best performance propels No. 13 NC State to series win over Lafayette

Sherman Johnson stood and watched it soar high above his head, lifting his arms up towards the overcast sky before the ball was even at its apex headed toward the left field fence. Luke Nixon already started trotting towards home from second before the small white sphere fell back to Earth.

The laser of Preston Bonn’s bat was unlike anything NC State’s batters have done this season. It wasn’t just a get-me-over home run, rather the redshirt freshman launched a vanquishing blow towards the visiting bullpen, traveling at a whopping 112.5 mph from impact and landed 437 feet away from home plate.

Bonn’s blast, which was his second of the day, landed on a grassy field just past the three flag poles at Doak Field. It came to rest near several Spike Ball nets set up for dozens of Wolfpack students to take part in on a warm Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.

NC State’s young catcher, one that spent last season as a developmental player, put together the loudest swing of the year. It capped a career-best day at the plate to propel the 13th-ranked Wolfpack to a 14-4 run-rule win over Lafayette, earning the series win in the process.

Bonn, who has battled for the primary backup job this spring, went an eye-popping 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs, a bases-loaded walk, four runs scored and five RBI in his breakout game at the collegiate level.

“It was pretty special,” Bonn said with a grin afterwards. “I know I can do that, I’ve been doing it all fall. I’m just glad I got my chance, and I helped this team win.”

The Lawrenceville, Ga., native had taken just four at-bats without a hit before earning his second start of the season. He was mostly used as a late-inning defensive replacement to this point of the year, usually after starter Drew Lanphere was pinch-hit for at the end of a game.

But with his chance to leave a mark on what has turned into a wealth of riches in the catching department with Lanphere serving as the standout defensive catcher, while freshman Vincent DeCarlo has pop potential in his bat, Bonn was able to turn heads in a hurry.

Bonn, however, didn’t want to force the issue at the plate in his first at-bat of the day. He fouled a pair of pitches off, while taking a strike in the process. But once Lafayette righty Gregory Quintana left a breaking ball over the plate, Bonn was able to send it over the left field fence to make his first collegiate hit a homer.

“Obviously, once you get your first hit, the nerves go away,” Bonn said. “I was just going up there and being myself. It felt pretty good.”

From then on out, Bonn seemed at home. He walked with the bases loaded in the fourth — one of his more-impressive plate appearances of the day as a part of a four-run frame — before he doubled down the right field line on a fastball in the fifth and then sent his nearly 440-moonshot out off a changeup in the sixth.

While his offense was a surprise to the 2,502 fans clad in NC State’s red and white in the series finale, the results were exactly what Bonn was hoping for after spending the past year working on himself. He spent countless hours in the weight room with Michael McCaughtry, the team’s strength coach, to add more power to his bat, and the second blast proved the progress in his development as a hitter.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger,” Bonn said. “I knew I could hit for power, but I think Mike helping me out, Bo [Robinson] and [Chris] Hart helping me with my approach, it all came together.”

Although his offense stole the show in the 10-run victory over the Leopards, Bonn’s improvement on the defensive side of his game was just as impressive. He made it an emphasis to work on during his redshirt season, which paid dividends in his most-recent appearance.

Wolfpack skipper Elliott Avent, who’s in his 30th year leading the program he grew up in love with, was quick to point to Bonn’s defense as one of the more-impactful parts of the game.

“Bonn caught really, really well,” Avent said. “Obviously, I knew he had a good day offensively, but he caught really, really good. That’s what a catcher’s job is: To catch.”

Bonn didn’t allow a passed ball, working to keep everything in front of him, while he caught a combined 10 strikeouts from lefty Cooper Consiglio (eight) and Danny Heintz (two) in the victory.

Now, with Bonn’s emergence as an all-around catcher on a depth chart that he looked to be either in second or third position, NC State has a deep group of options behind the plate. Lanphere has started 13 of the 16 games, while Bonn has a pair and DeCarlo manned the spot in the mid-week win over Queens on Wednesday evening.

What will Avent do moving forward? It’s tough to say, but the coach did note the positive problem to have will require trying to keep all three catchers pleased even though only one can guide the Wolfpack’s pitching staff at a time. One could serve as a designated hitter, but that department is also filled with several options, including standout slugger Dalton Bargo and the impactful bat of Andrew Wiggins.

“It’s just keeping them happy,” Avent said. “You can’t get everybody playing time, and everybody wants to play. Everybody does the same amount of work, everybody deserves to play, we’ve got all good players here. It’s just about keeping them happy.”

Bonn is an uber-confident player. It oozes off him as he speaks, so even though he hasn’t been in an every day role to this point of his career, the catcher is more than prepared for the moment. No matter what his job is, he’s always going to be ready for his number to be called.

“Every chance I get, I’m going to take advantage of it,” Bonn said “Stay level-headed, and really just focus on catching my ass off and being good behind the plate. The other stuff will come.”

His mindset allowed him to break through with one of the more-magnificent performances of a weekend in which NC State scored 30 total runs. It’s hard to do, but Bonn’s career-best day has likely earned himself more playing time. That’s Avent’s decision, but one that the catcher has seemed to make tougher with his red-hot bat.

For now, though, he’ll enjoy the first three hits of his college career.