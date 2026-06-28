The Wolfpacker Football
Preview magazines have NC State in middle of ACC
The transfer portal has made it harder than normal to predict NC State’s place in the ACC.
The preview magazines have hit the newsstands — Phil Steele, Lindy’s, Athlon’s and The Sporting News.
Most of the projections have NC State around ninth or 10th in the ACC. Here is a breakdown from each magazine.
Phil Steele College Football preview
NCSU is ranked No. 52 overall in the power poll, and No. 41 in the country preseason poll.
NC State is 11th in the ACC in the Plus/Minus Power Ratings section. The computer projected numbers are to average 30.4 offensive points per game, and to allow 27.6 points a contest.
NC State quarterbacks unit is ranked No. 17 nationally, and the wide receivers/tight ends are No. 40.
The running backs are ranked No. 64, with the offensive line at No.51 in the country.
NC State’s defensive line unit is ranked No. 54, and the defensive backs are at No. 42. The linebackers and special teams unit didn’t get ranked.
The Wolfpack are ranked No. 74 overall on the “NCAA Experience Chart,” which is 10th in the ACC. NC State checked in at No. 76 for “toughest schedules.”
Among ACC teams, NC State is third at quarterback, seventh at running back, eighth at wide receiver and No. 8 on the offensive line. The defense has the defensive line at No. 13, linebackers at No. 13, defensive backs at No. 8 and special teams at No. 15.
NC State sophomore Isaac Sowells was slotted second-team All-ACC at center, and junior quarterback C.J. Bailey, senior defensive end Harvey Dyson, junior cornerback Brian Nelson, redshirt sophomore kick returner Jayden Scott, senior punt returner Victor Snow were all third-team all-league selections.
Senior tackle Jimarion McCrimon and linebacker Raul Aguirre were both fourth-team selections.
Bailey was listed as a “possibility” for the Heisman Trophy.
ACC projections:
1. Miami (Fla.)
2. Southern Methodist
3. Clemson
4. Louisville
5. (tie) Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech and NC State
9. (tie) Florida State and Georgia Tech
11. Duke
12. (tie) North Carolina, Wake Forest and California
15. Syracuse
16. Stanford
17. Boston College
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NFL Draft prospects
Quarterbacks:
20. C.J. Bailey, NC State
Running backs:
75. Davion Gause, NC State
Wide receivers:
69. Victor Snow, NC State
Tackles:
45. Teague Andersen, NC State
69. Jimarion McCrimon, NC State
Defensive ends:
80. Harvey Dyson, NC State
Free safeties
27. King Mack, NC State
Lindy’s College Football
NC State is ranked No. 42 by Lindy’s preview out of 138 teams.
Bailey is the No. 22 quarterback in the country, named the “strongest arm” in the ACC and projected second-team All-ACC.
Scott is second-team All-ACC as an all-purpose back, and Andersen and free safety Asaad Brown are slotted for the third-team all-league.
Dyson was named the top newcomer for the Wolfpack.
ACC projections:
1. Miami (Fla.)
2. Louisville
3. Southern Methodist
4. Clemson
5. Virginia Tech
6. Georgia Tech
7. Pittsburgh
8. California
9. Virginia
10. NC State
11. Duke
12. Wake Forest
13. Florida State
14. North Carolina
15. Syracuse
16. Boston College
17. Stanford
Athlon Sports
Athlon has NC State as the No. 46 overall team in the country, and slotted to play Army in the Fenway Bowl game.
NC State is third in the ACC at quarterback, eighth at running back, ninth at wide receiver and eighth on the offensive line. The defense has the defensive line as the 11th best in the league, 13th at linebacker and 10th at defensive back.
ACC projections:
1. Miami (Fla.)
2. Southern Methodist
3. Louisville
4. Clemson
5. Virginia Tech
6. Virginia
7. Pittsburgh
8. Georgia Tech
9. NC State
10. California
11. Florida State
12. Wake Forest
13. Duke
14. North Carolina
15. Syracuse
16. Boston College
17. Stanford
The Sporting News
NC State is predicted to finish ninth in the ACC, but the magazine didn’t have any all-league projections or where the Wolfpack fit in on the national scale.
ACC projections:
1. Miami (Fla.)
2. Louisville
3. Southern Methodist
4. Virginia Tech
5. Clemson
6. Virginia
7. Georgia Tech
8. California
9. NC State
10. Pittsburgh
11. Florida State]
12. Wake Forest
13. Duke
14. Syracuse
15. North Carolina
16. Stanford
17. Boston Colllege