Preview magazines have NC State in middle of ACC

The transfer portal has made it harder than normal to predict NC State’s place in the ACC.

The preview magazines have hit the newsstands — Phil Steele, Lindy’s, Athlon’s and The Sporting News.

Most of the projections have NC State around ninth or 10th in the ACC. Here is a breakdown from each magazine.

NCSU is ranked No. 52 overall in the power poll, and No. 41 in the country preseason poll.

NC State is 11th in the ACC in the Plus/Minus Power Ratings section. The computer projected numbers are to average 30.4 offensive points per game, and to allow 27.6 points a contest.

NC State quarterbacks unit is ranked No. 17 nationally, and the wide receivers/tight ends are No. 40.

The running backs are ranked No. 64, with the offensive line at No.51 in the country.

NC State’s defensive line unit is ranked No. 54, and the defensive backs are at No. 42. The linebackers and special teams unit didn’t get ranked.

The Wolfpack are ranked No. 74 overall on the “NCAA Experience Chart,” which is 10th in the ACC. NC State checked in at No. 76 for “toughest schedules.”

Among ACC teams, NC State is third at quarterback, seventh at running back, eighth at wide receiver and No. 8 on the offensive line. The defense has the defensive line at No. 13, linebackers at No. 13, defensive backs at No. 8 and special teams at No. 15.

NC State sophomore Isaac Sowells was slotted second-team All-ACC at center, and junior quarterback C.J. Bailey, senior defensive end Harvey Dyson, junior cornerback Brian Nelson, redshirt sophomore kick returner Jayden Scott, senior punt returner Victor Snow were all third-team all-league selections.

Senior tackle Jimarion McCrimon and linebacker Raul Aguirre were both fourth-team selections.

Bailey was listed as a “possibility” for the Heisman Trophy.

ACC projections:

1. Miami (Fla.)

2. Southern Methodist

3. Clemson

4. Louisville

5. (tie) Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech and NC State

9. (tie) Florida State and Georgia Tech

11. Duke

12. (tie) North Carolina, Wake Forest and California

15. Syracuse

16. Stanford

17. Boston College

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NFL Draft prospects

Quarterbacks:

20. C.J. Bailey, NC State

Running backs:

75. Davion Gause, NC State

Wide receivers:

69. Victor Snow, NC State

Tackles:

45. Teague Andersen, NC State

69. Jimarion McCrimon, NC State

Defensive ends:

80. Harvey Dyson, NC State

Free safeties

27. King Mack, NC State

NC State is ranked No. 42 by Lindy’s preview out of 138 teams.

Bailey is the No. 22 quarterback in the country, named the “strongest arm” in the ACC and projected second-team All-ACC.

Scott is second-team All-ACC as an all-purpose back, and Andersen and free safety Asaad Brown are slotted for the third-team all-league.

Dyson was named the top newcomer for the Wolfpack.

ACC projections:

1. Miami (Fla.)

2. Louisville

3. Southern Methodist

4. Clemson

5. Virginia Tech

6. Georgia Tech

7. Pittsburgh

8. California

9. Virginia

10. NC State

11. Duke

12. Wake Forest

13. Florida State

14. North Carolina

15. Syracuse

16. Boston College

17. Stanford

Athlon Sports

Athlon has NC State as the No. 46 overall team in the country, and slotted to play Army in the Fenway Bowl game.

NC State is third in the ACC at quarterback, eighth at running back, ninth at wide receiver and eighth on the offensive line. The defense has the defensive line as the 11th best in the league, 13th at linebacker and 10th at defensive back.

ACC projections:

1. Miami (Fla.)

2. Southern Methodist

3. Louisville

4. Clemson

5. Virginia Tech

6. Virginia

7. Pittsburgh

8. Georgia Tech

9. NC State

10. California

11. Florida State

12. Wake Forest

13. Duke

14. North Carolina

15. Syracuse

16. Boston College

17. Stanford

The Sporting News

NC State is predicted to finish ninth in the ACC, but the magazine didn’t have any all-league projections or where the Wolfpack fit in on the national scale.

ACC projections:

1. Miami (Fla.)

2. Louisville

3. Southern Methodist

4. Virginia Tech

5. Clemson

6. Virginia

7. Georgia Tech

8. California

9. NC State

10. Pittsburgh

11. Florida State]

12. Wake Forest

13. Duke

14. Syracuse

15. North Carolina

16. Stanford

17. Boston Colllege