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Priority 3-star CB AK Crumel eager to take NC State official visit after releasing top eight list

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman58 minutes agofleischman_noah
AK Crumel copy 1.jpg

NC State cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell tends to keep a small recruiting board for each cycle. The longtime assistant usually targets a small batch of players, looking to land his top priority players each year. Near the top of his list in the 2027 class? Clayton (N.C.) three-star cornerback AK Crumel, who he offered nearly two years ago.  The 6-foot-2, 155-pound defensive back has been on Mitchell’s radar since the end of his eighth grade year and he hasn’t lost sight of him. Crumel, who has since racked up more than two dozen offers on the recruiting trail, has been near the top of Mitchell’s list ever since.  Crumel, who grew up an NC State fan, has noticed Mitchell’s persistence over the years.

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