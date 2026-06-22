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The Wolfpacker Football Recruiting

Priority recruits react to NC State's Alpha Wolf Showcase weekend visit

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Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
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Dave Doeren
Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren claps as he walks onto the field against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Even though NC State didn't host any official visitors in the 2027 cycle ahead of the summer dead period, the Wolfpack got a head start on recruiting in the Class of 2028 (and some in 2029) with its annual Alpha Wolf Showcase at Carter-Finley Stadium. TheWolfpacker.com caught up with the priority recruits that were in attendance to learn more about their latest visit to see Dave Doeren's program in Raleigh.

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