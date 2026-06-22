Priority recruits react to NC State's Alpha Wolf Showcase weekend visit

Even though NC State didn't host any official visitors in the 2027 cycle ahead of the summer dead period, the Wolfpack got a head start on recruiting in the Class of 2028 (and some in 2029) with its annual Alpha Wolf Showcase at Carter-Finley Stadium. TheWolfpacker.com caught up with the priority recruits that were in attendance to learn more about their latest visit to see Dave Doeren's program in Raleigh.