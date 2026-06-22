The Wolfpacker Football Recruiting
Priority recruits react to NC State's Alpha Wolf Showcase weekend visit
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Even though NC State didn't host any official visitors in the 2027 cycle ahead of the summer dead period, the Wolfpack got a head start on recruiting in the Class of 2028 (and some in 2029) with its annual Alpha Wolf Showcase at Carter-Finley Stadium. TheWolfpacker.com caught up with the priority recruits that were in attendance to learn more about their latest visit to see Dave Doeren's program in Raleigh.