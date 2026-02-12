Projecting NC State baseball’s starting lineup ahead of 2026 season-opening weekend in Puerto Rico

Baseball season has arrived. NC State is in Ponce, Puerto Rico, preparing to open the 2026 campaign in a warm climate against three quality ball clubs — Washington, Indiana State and Seton Hall — beginning Friday afternoon. But before the Wolfpack hits the field for the 30th season under skipper Elliott Avent, it’s time to project what the program’s new-look lineup may look like based on TheWolfpacker.com’s preseason observations and intel.