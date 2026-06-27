The Wolfpacker Football
Ranking the top linebackers NC State will play against in 2026
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College football rosters tend to look different on a yearly basis with the transfer portal’s popularity in building a team. NC State will see some familiar faces on the opposing sidelines this fall, but it will also face off with players it’s never battled against until now. TheWolfpacker.com is ranking each opposing position group that the program will square off with in the 2026 campaign. Today’s set of players to look at? Linebackers