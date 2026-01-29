Skip to main content
NC State
Join Now

Report Card: Grading NC State’s defensive additions in transfer portal

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman32 minutes agofleischman_noah
Raul Aguirre
Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

NC State was active in the transfer portal this month, claiming commitments from 18 players as it bolstered its roster for a critical 2026 season. Of the newcomers, eight of them were added to the Wolfpack’s defense as it gears up for its second season under coordinator D.J. Eliot. Let’s take a look at NC State’s transfer portal activity on the defensive side of the ball, grading each position group as the Wolfpack prepares for its winter conditioning and spring practice slate over the next couple months.

Join for $1
then billed annually
The Wolfpacker
+
+
One subscription: The best NC State Wolfpack coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.