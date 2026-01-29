Report Card: Grading NC State’s defensive additions in transfer portal

NC State was active in the transfer portal this month, claiming commitments from 18 players as it bolstered its roster for a critical 2026 season. Of the newcomers, eight of them were added to the Wolfpack’s defense as it gears up for its second season under coordinator D.J. Eliot. Let’s take a look at NC State’s transfer portal activity on the defensive side of the ball, grading each position group as the Wolfpack prepares for its winter conditioning and spring practice slate over the next couple months.