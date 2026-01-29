Report Card: Grading NC State’s offensive additions in transfer portal

NC State had its work cut out for itself on the offensive side of the ball in the transfer portal with several key players opting to leave this past offseason. Although it was a tall task, the Wolfpack was able to bring in several intriguing additions heading into the 2026 campaign. Of the Pack’s 18 total transfer portal commitments, 10 of them were acquired to help boost the program’s offense moving into the 14th season under coach Dave Doeren. Let’s take a look at NC State’s transfer portal activity on the offensive side of the ball, grading each position group as the Wolfpack prepares for its winter conditioning and spring practice slate over the next couple months.