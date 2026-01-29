Skip to main content
Report Card: Grading NC State’s offensive additions in transfer portal

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Davion Gause
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) jumps overStanford Cardinal safety Darrius Davis (29) in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

NC State had its work cut out for itself on the offensive side of the ball in the transfer portal with several key players opting to leave this past offseason. Although it was a tall task, the Wolfpack was able to bring in several intriguing additions heading into the 2026 campaign.  Of the Pack’s 18 total transfer portal commitments, 10 of them were acquired to help boost the program’s offense moving into the 14th season under coach Dave Doeren. Let’s take a look at NC State’s transfer portal activity on the offensive side of the ball, grading each position group as the Wolfpack prepares for its winter conditioning and spring practice slate over the next couple months.

