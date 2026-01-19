Resetting NC State’s transfer portal board as roster building slows down

NC State has been busy working the phones to build relationships in a quick manner during the speed-dating-like process the transfer portal has presented over the past two weeks. In turn, it’s been successful with 14 commitments to help boost the Wolfpack’s roster going into the 2026 season. So far, the Pack has added pledges from four wide receivers, two offensive linemen, two cornerbacks, a safety, a pass rusher, a tight end, a running back, a linebacker and a punter. While the transfer portal is winding down, NC State isn’t done adding to prepare for next fall. Here’s a look at the Wolfpack’s portal board going into the final days of building the next squad to play inside Carter-Finley Stadium.