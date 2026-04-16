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Resetting NC State’s transfer portal targets after first wave of movement

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Justin Gainey
(Photo credit: NC State Athletics)

The transfer portal has been open for just over a week. NC State has one commitment from the open market, while it boasts one player from last year’s roster that have yet to look elsewhere and are expected to stay in Raleigh. So who may be next to join Santa Clara transfer redshirt junior guard Christian Hammond and redshirt freshman forward Mikey Wilkins? It’s time to reset the Wolfpack’s recruiting board to take a look at the prospects Justin Gainey and his staff are pursuing.

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