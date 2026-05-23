Rivals Scouting Director Charles Power breaks down NC State 4-star S commit KJ Caldwell

NC State picked up a critical recruiting victory after Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star safety KJ Caldwell announced his commitment to the Wolfpack live on the Rivals YouTube channel Friday afternoon. Caldwell, who checks in as the No. 98 overall player in the Rivals Industry Ranking, became the program’s highest-rated pledge of the cycle so far. He’s the second blue-chip prospect to join the class, along with Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers. The 5-foot-11.5, 170-pound defensive back made one thing abundantly clear after picking the Pack: He’s ready to make an instant impact. “[They’re getting] a dog," Caldwell said immediately after making his decision public. "Somebody that's coming in to work every day -- somebody that's coming to win an ACC championship.” Caldwell posted 38 total tackles, including four for a loss, with an interception, two sacks and two forced fumbles during his junior campaign last fall. But what does Caldwell bring to the program? TheWolfpacker.com caught up with Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power to get his take on the top-100 prospect.