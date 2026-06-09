Rivals300 S KJ Caldwell reaffirms NC State commitment after official visit: ‘I’m going to be here’

After making a spring practice visit to get a feel for what to expect from NC State in April, a trip that ended up swaying his decision making process, Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview four-star safety KJ Caldwell committed to the Wolfpack last month. So when he arrived for his official visit this weekend, it was a slightly different experience. He wasn’t looking for a reason to choose a school anymore. Instead, the trip was a way for him to continue to bond with those around the program, and more importantly, confirm his initial gut feeling about it. And, well, it was a success.