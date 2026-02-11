Skip to main content
NC State
Roster Reset: Breaking down NC State’s JACK/DE room after transfer portal movement

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman53 minutes agofleischman_noah
Harvey Dyson
Tulane junior transfer Harvey Dyson will fill a crucial need for NC State. (USA Today Sports photos)

NC State’s defensive scheme under D.J. Eliot inserted a new defensive position with the JACK, a hybrid defensive end/linebacker that can both rush the quarterback and drop into coverage. It’s a unique position, one that took some critical evaluating to find the right player to fill that role.  The Wolfpack did so in a time crunch last season, and it was able to add another defender to fill that position going into the 2026 campaign too. Let’s take a look at the program’s JACK and defensive ends room with the program’s winter workouts underway inside the Murphy Center.

