Roster Reset: Breaking down NC State’s JACK/DE room after transfer portal movement

NC State’s defensive scheme under D.J. Eliot inserted a new defensive position with the JACK, a hybrid defensive end/linebacker that can both rush the quarterback and drop into coverage. It’s a unique position, one that took some critical evaluating to find the right player to fill that role. The Wolfpack did so in a time crunch last season, and it was able to add another defender to fill that position going into the 2026 campaign too. Let’s take a look at the program’s JACK and defensive ends room with the program’s winter workouts underway inside the Murphy Center.