Roster reset: Projecting NC State women’s basketball’s starting lineup, rotation ahead of 2026-27 campaign

NC State coach Wes Moore went into the offseason looking to weather the storm in the transfer portal. While the Wolfpack lost its starting shooting guard, the program was able to hang on to its top two All-ACC-caliber players to craft a rock-solid foundation moving into the 2026-27 campaign. Before the team begins its summer workouts, let’s take a look at who projects to start and the rotation if the season were to start today, even though the program still has four open roster spots available to use.