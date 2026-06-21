Skip to main content
NC State
Join Now
50% off your first year
then billed annually
The Wolfpacker
+
One subscription: The best NC State Wolfpack coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

The Wolfpacker Basketball

Roster reset: Projecting NC State women’s basketball’s starting lineup, rotation ahead of 2026-27 campaign

image_6483441 (3)
Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
5h0members liked this
Khamil Pierre
(Photo credit: NC State Athletics)

NC State coach Wes Moore went into the offseason looking to weather the storm in the transfer portal. While the Wolfpack lost its starting shooting guard, the program was able to hang on to its top two All-ACC-caliber players to craft a rock-solid foundation moving into the 2026-27 campaign. Before the team begins its summer workouts, let’s take a look at who projects to start and the rotation if the season were to start today, even though the program still has four open roster spots available to use.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

More The Wolfpacker News