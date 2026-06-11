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Roster Reset: Projecting NC State’s starting lineup, rotation and more under Justin Gainey

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman58 minutes agofleischman_noah
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Virginia vs NC State
Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) shoots the ball Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

NC State coach Justin Gainey spent a majority of his first two months on campus in crafting a roster that he felt like could compete in the ACC. He used the transfer portal to his advantage, while also retaining two key players, as well as bringing in newcomers via the international and high school ranks. Before the team begins its summer workouts after arriving on campus earlier this week, let’s take a look at who projects to start and the rotation if the season were to start today, even though the program still has three open roster spots available to use.

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