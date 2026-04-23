Roster Reset: Where NC State’s women’s basketball returners stand after transfer portal closes

In an era of year-to-year player movement, NC State women’s basketball did its best to retain as much of its roster from last season as possible. Wolfpack coach Wes Moore is one that likes to reward his returners for their production, and despite losing four players (including two starters) to the transfer portal, the 14th-year coach kept six of his top performers heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Let’s take a look at where each of the half dozen returners stand on the roster as the Pack continues to look build around its current group via the transfer portal and international ranks.