Sale of the Year: Join The Wolfpacker for 75% off

NC State football is back in action with the Wolfpack back on the field for fall camp. Junior quarterback CJ Bailey is back and confident, eager to help guide Dave Doeren’s program into a critical 2026 campaign.

With so much taking place in Raleigh, The Wolfpacker is ensuring fans keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 75% OFF annual memberships!!

For a limited time, new members who join The Wolfpacker will get their first 12 months of premium NC State coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

From intel and a behind the scenes look at the Pack’s fall camp progress to in-depth and feature reporting about both returners and star players, including the best stories from Bailey’s upbringing in football, The Wolfpacker has it all covered all month long.

So don’t miss a minute of the action and join The Wolfpacker today to get 75% OFF your first year of premium NC State coverage — that’s 12 months for ONLY $30!!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm CT!!

With an annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The best staff and the best content. These trusted and proven The Wolfpacker reporters have set the industry standard for insider scoop and premium analysis!

— Elite recruiting coverage from our recruiting analysts and On3 national recruiting team, delivering round the clock updates on where the The Wolfpack stands with key prospects from high school and the transfer portal.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and college insiders.

— The best and most informative NC State message board community around! The one-of-a-kind Wolfpack community is the place for fans to get access to The Wolfpacker staff, read premium scoop on all things red and white and talk about it with other NC State fans!

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of The Wolfpacker’s resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all The Wolfpacker’s premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

Get 75% OFF The Wolfpacker annual memberships now!

Led by long-time NC State insiders Noah Fleischman and Jacey Zembal, fans will stay in the know on all the latest NC State scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the best Wolfpack message board community around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 75% off your first year!!

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become an annual member at The Wolfpacker today to get your first year of exclusive NC State coverage for ONLY $30!!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.