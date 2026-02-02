SCOOP: NC State hires Donovan Lahmann to be assistant director of player personnel

NC State continues to rebuild its player personnel department after undergoing offseason reshuffling with a pair of departures for other programs. The Pack hired Donovan Lahmann as an assistant director of player personnel, TheWolfpacker.com has learned.

Lahmann, who spent the past two seasons at Tennessee as a scouting analyst, is the department’s second hire of the offseason. He joins Daniel Bernstein, who was promoted to director of player personnel after serving as an assistant director of player personnel for the 2025 campaign, as the latest addition to the department.

Before his stint at Tennessee, Lahmann spent two years working alongside Bernstein at North Carolina. He began as a player personnel analyst in an internship role for a year from 2022 to 2023 before being promoted to a player personnel and recruiting analyst for one additional year, while Bernstein worked as the Tar Heels’ director of player personnel.

Lahmann graduated from UNC in 2023, where he swam for the Tar Heels for three seasons. He had a decorated high school career at Hinsdale (Ill.) Central, where he was an eight-time Illinois Senior Championship finalist.

NC State has now filled two of its three player personnel positions going into the 2026 season. The Wolfpack is expected to hire an additional assistant director in the near future to complete the staff. The program’s player personnel department also includes general manager Andy Vaughn and director of college personnel and scouting Tony Shields.