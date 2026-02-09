SCOOP: NC State, South Carolina mutually agree to cancel future home-and-home

With both the ACC and SEC moving to nine-game conference schedules for the 2026 season and beyond, NC State continues to lose its marquee future home-and-home matchups.

First, it was the two games with Florida during the 2026 and 2032 seasons that were called off in October 2024 before Georgia’s two dates in 2033 and 2034 were taken off the books in December. Now, South Carolina joins the bunch.

NC State and South Carolina, which were scheduled to play in Columbia in 2030 with a return game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2031, mutually agreed to cancel the two games, according to a document obtained by TheWolfpacker.com via an open records request.

The cancelation letter, which was dated Dec. 17, 2025, was sent by South Carolina Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati and later signed by NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan. According to the terms of the communication, neither team is required to pay any of the required damages for the cancelation of the two games since it was a “mutual” decision.

With the latest termination of an SEC home-and-home, NC State’s only two-game slate against competition from that conference remains Vanderbilt, which begins this coming fall on Sept. 19 in Nashville. The Commodores are scheduled to make the return trip to Raleigh on Sept. 16, 2028.

Now that South Carolina is off the books in 2030 and 2031, NC State will be required to find a Power Conference non-conference opponent to play in 2030. As of now, it only has Charlotte locked in for that campaign. In 2031, meanwhile, a road trip to Notre Dame will satisfy the ACC’s requirement of playing a Power Conference squad outside of league play.

NC State, as it stands now, still has work to do in canceling future non-conference games with the expanded ACC slate. The Wolfpack currently has four non-conference games on the slate in 2027 — North Carolina A&T, at Texas Tech, Kansas State and Louisiana Tech — so one of those will be removed before it is played. Kansas State is the first leg of a home-and-home, while the road trip to Texas Tech would fulfill one that began in 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State’s future non-conference opponents

2026: Richmond (Sept. 12), at Vanderbilt (Sept. 19), App State (Sept. 26)

2027: NC A&T (Sept. 11), at Texas Tech (Sept. 18), Kansas State (Sept. 25), Louisiana Tech (Oct. 2)

2028: at ECU (Sept. 2), Vanderbilt (Sept. 16), Campbell (Sept. 23), at App State (Sept. 30)

2029: at USF (Sept. 8), Notre Dame (Oct. 6)

2030: Charlotte (Sept. 7)

2031: at Charlotte (Sept. 6), at Notre Dame (Nov. 22)

2032: at Kansas State (Sept. 18)

2035: Notre Dame (Nov. 10)

2037: at Notre Dame (Oct. 3)