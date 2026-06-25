Scouting NC State senior post player signee Annsley Trivette

NC State power forward signee Annsley Trivette had a little bit of mystery when she committed to the Wolfpack on Aug. 12, 2025.

The 6-foot-3 Trivette played at Abingdon (Va.) High, tucked in the southwest corner of Virginia. She was the rare four-sport star, helping Abingdon High in the VHSL 3A state titles in both basketball and volleyball, and repeating as champion in the shot put and discus, while also playing soccer. Rivals has her ranked No. 92 overall in the class of 2026.

Trivette picked NC State over Wake Forest and Virginia, where she officially visited. She was also offered by Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Georgetown, Mississippi State, Appalachian State, Belmont, Bowling Green, Elon, Furman, Gardner-Webb, Kent State, La Salle, Marshall, Purdue-Fort Wayne, Robert Morris, South Florida, Tulane and Youngstown State.

Trivette averaged 23.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game her senior year at Abingdon High, and had a dominating effort in defeating Front Royal (Va.) Skyline High 58-38 on March 14 at Virginia Commonwealth. For those that want to subscribe and watch the game on NFHS Netork.

Related link: NC State women’s hoops signee Annsley Trivette has decorated prep career in four sports

Statistics:

Trivette had 25 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals, four blocks and two turnovers in the victory. She went 9 of 10 from the field and 7 of 9 at the free-throw line.

Three thoughts on Trivette:

1. Trivette’s offense showed her soft touch around the basket. She rarely tries something she isn’t capable of doing, which leads to good shot selection and not many turnovers. Most importantly, she’s a willing passer.

Trivette showed she can drive into the paint at times, making her touch shots, trying a spin move or getting fouled. She made her free throws when she did go to the line. Trivette does like to use the spin move.

2. The speed of the game will be an adjustment for Trivette, but she got end-to-end pretty good for a post player. She is also persistent, which was shown during one sequence, where she got doubled in the paint and missed a layup, but got the offensive rebound and put it back in.

Trivette in this particularly game didn’t show an outside jumper, but her touch at the free-throw line shows she could stretch out her offense. The longest shot she made was an eight-footer in the lane in the second quarter, and she had a pair of touch shots from five feet. Sometimes she’d catch the ball along the perimeter and then drive to the rim.

3. The first thing that gets your attention about Trivette on defense is that Abingdon came out with a fullcourt press to start the game, and she was at the point of it. That is telling. She is a smart defender who doesn’t foul, yet can block or alter shots at the rim. She got two blocks on the same possession during the third quarter.

Trivette said she’s really closer to 6-2, but she plays tall, strong and has good hands, which helps her be an effective rebounder. In the fourth quarter alone, she had six defensive rebounds.