Several NC State targets in class of 2028 rankings update

The class of 2028 top 100 basketball rankings by Jamie Shaw of Rivas were released Monday, and several NC State recruiting targets or potential ones were included.

Rising junior small forward Isaac Smith is potentially the top target for NC State at No. 10 in the country. The 6-foot-5, 160-pounder was offered by the previous NC State staff, and is a standout on Team United 16s in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The Danville, Va., native played at Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy this past season.

Related link: Updated top 100 rankings for class of 2028

New NC State coach Justin Gainey has offered point guard Mason Collins, who is from Columbia, S.C., but played at Arden (N.C.) Christ School in the eighth and ninth grade with NCSU redshirt freshman post player Zymicah Wilkins.

The No. 12-ranked Collins, who is listed at No. 12 overall, joined his father Mardy Collins, who coaches at The Tatnall School in Wilmington, Del. Marty Collins played at Temple and was a first-round draft pick of the New York Knicks. Mason Collins has been a standout with CP3 16s in the Nike EYBL.

Gainey also recently offered Brady Pettigrew of Bolingbrook (Ill.) High, who is ranked No. 16 nationally. The 6-3 shooting guard plays for Bradley Beal Elite 16s in the Nike EYBL, and his father, Titcus Pettigrew played football at Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth and at Penn State, and is now the coach of Bolingbrook High.

Powerful 6-9, 270-pound center Xavier Hall of Davidson (N.C.) Day is ranked No. 25 overall. He was offered by the previous staff and is playing with Game Elite 16s. The Roseboro, N.C., native could be on the move to a new high school.

West Charlotte point guard Kaharri Coleman helped lead his squad to a NCHSAA 8A state title, defeating Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard. The athletic 6-3 Coleman is ranked No. 43 and he was offered by the previous Wolfpack staff.

Fast riser Micah Gunter of Greensboro (N.C.) Day, who is also a Danville native, entered the rankings at No. 47. Gainey offered the next standout at his alma mater. He plays with Isaac Smith, Jaleel Smith, Chase Smith and reclassed freshman Aaron Parker on Team United 16s. Gunter was the MVP of the Josh Level Classic with 26 points on Saturday.

Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland small forward Tjay Brunson has had an impressive spring with 1 of 1 Elite on the Puma circuit. The 6-6 Brunson is ranked No. 53 overall in the country.

Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian point guard Kenyon St. Louis is ranked No. 58 overall, and he’s originally from Toronto, Canada.

Matthews (N.C.) Queens Grant shooting guard Mekhi Allen helped his school win the NCHSAA 2A state title, and he’s playing with CP3 16s. He is ranked No. 72 overall in the class.

West Charlotte standout shooting guard Chacho Womack is ranked No. 76, and he plays with Team Loaded South 16s on the adidas 3SSB circuit.