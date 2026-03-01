Sherman Johnson’s red-hot bat, versatility propels No. 14 NC State to sweep over Sacred Heart

Elliott Avent watched Sherman Johnson shag fly balls during NC State’s batting practice ahead of its Sunday season finale with Sacred Heart. The more the veteran skipper saw the third baseman look comfortable in the outfield, it confirmed his initial thought — he could play in more than just the infield dirt — that he brewed two days before.

This was another way to deploy Johnson, and his red-hot bat, into the Wolfpack’s lineup, despite the crowded depth of position players at his disposal. After all, the junior college transfer cross-trained at second, third and shortstop in the preseason, so his versatility was already at the top of Avent’s mind.

And, well, he inserted an excited Johnson into the lineup in right field for his first college game in the outfield. It was a quiet defensive day with just one putout by the confident player, one that has taken every challenge in stride, but his bat was more than potent.

Johnson extended his multi-RBI streak to five games as he helped propel No. 14 NC State to its fourth run-rule win of the week in 13-0 fashion to sweep Sacred Heart on a picture-perfect mid-70s day at Doak Field.

The Loganville, Ga., native, went 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI to push the Wolfpack past the Pioneers with ease after his back-to-back singles in the second and fifth were a part of two four-run frames in his latest effective effort.

“I’m just trusting myself, trusting what I need to do,” Johnson said with a grin. “I’m trusting [assistant Bo Robinson], Coach [Chris] Hart, trusting the team, trusting my teammates. I’m just out there competing for them, really. I’m just out there swinging at good pitches and putting myself in good counts. That’s really it.”

For Johnson, a top-10 junior college prospect that focused on NC State five minutes after decommitment from Arkansas this past July, this has become the norm. Or at least it has this week.

The 6-foot-2, 196-pound collected player has put together a week that has left Avent no choice but to use him every day, no matter what position it has to be. How impressive has his past five games been, exactly? He went 11-for-17 with a triple, a homer and 12 RBI, while he struck out once and walked three times as a critical part of the Pack’s order.

That’s the exact reason why Avent was searching for a place to put Johnson in the order in any way he could. James Madison transfer Wyatt Piefer, the 2024 Division I Gold Glove third baseman, has started four of the last six games on the hot corner, creating a positive problem to have with two corner infielders that are worthy of playing with what they bring to the table.

Even though they’ve split time starting at third, neither one has seemed to care who earns playing time at that spot. In turn, it’s led to the two finding other ways to make an impact in the lineup, whether it’s at designated hitter (Piefer and Johnson) or in the outfield (Johnson).

“Both of those guys are playing very well,” Avent said. “Those guys are playing at such a high level, they both have an argument to be in the lineup. There’s only nine positions and it’s hard to get everybody in the lineup, we’re just trying to find what everybody can do and play in different spots.”

The two are roommates, living just steps from each other on a daily basis, which has made their relationship grow even stronger as they compete for playing time. But if you ask either one, the other is happy for his teammate’s success.

“Just watching him do his thing, it’s pretty incredible,” said Piefer, who is hitting .409 with three doubles, eight RBI, eight walks and three strikeouts in his nine appearances this season. “I’m so happy for him. I have full confidence that he’s going to keep going every day and just continue doing his job.”

Said Johnson: “We talk all night. We talk in the living room. He’s a great defender, great hitter and great guy.”

The two hadn’t played defensively together until Sunday’s bludgeoning of Sacred Heart, and it went more than well.

Johnson, who created a case to be named the ACC’s hitter of the week with his productive five-game stretch at the plate, isn’t trying to overthink his approach to fill his role well. He’s playing freely, and the results have followed, highlighted by nearly hitting for the cycle in Friday’s 17-4 win over Sacred Heart, just missing a double.

The red-hot tear that Johnson has found himself on, which his .565 average is second nationally through the first two weeks of the season, has proved to the self-assured player that he is right where he should be.

Johnson knew what it was like to play at the Division I level. He spent his freshman season at powerhouse Dallas Baptist, but was hampered by injury. A breakout junior college campaign (a. 319 average with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 51 RBI) drew interest from MLB teams, but Johnson was determined to prove himself at the classification he dreamed of playing growing up.

And so far, he’s done just that.

“That’s why I wanted to come here and improve it. I could have left after junior college, but I wanted to go to NC State,” Johnson said. “I wanted to be a part of this program and win the first national championship.”

A trip to Omaha, which would be NC State’s third in the past six seasons, is a long way off. But if Johnson continues to provide elite value to the Wolfpack lineup, no matter where he’s featured, it could be a critical piece to the puzzle of chasing the elusive title.

In the meantime, however, Avent has been in awe with Johnson’s desire to do whatever it takes to win games. If he’s playing at third, then great. But the effort that he displayed while chasing down random batting practice fly balls was all the veteran coach needed to see to continue putting Johnson in the lineup.

“Sherman’s playing the game. Swinging the bat, they say, is the hardest thing to do in sports, so that’s great,” Avent said “But I just like the way he’s playing the game, playing it with enthusiasm, a will to get better, a will to play the game the right way. His effort level is what I’m most pleased with.”