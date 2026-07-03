Something to prove: Previewing NC State’s WR room going into fall camp

There’s just a different feeling about a position group that feels like it has something to prove. Practices have a unique vibe with each player looking to make an impact, while games are just as critical for them to put it on full display. And, well, that’s exactly what NC State’s wide receiver room is dealing with heading into the 2026 season. The group, which has become familiar with the feeling of replacing top talent, has to once again this fall after Terrell Anderson and Noah Rogers transferred elsewhere this past offseason, while Wesley Grimes exhausted his eligibility and Teddy Hoffmann is set to serve a season-long NCAA-mandated suspension. To put it in simple terms, the Wolfpack has to replace its top four route runners — or 85.7 percent of the yards accounted for by its wide receiving corps — from a year ago. The revolving door of production left the program with plenty of work to do, and its offseason activity proved that by bringing in five transfers and four true freshmen to rebuild its route runners heading into the 2026 season.