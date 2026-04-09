Source: NC State RHP Jacob Dudan not expected to be available vs. Duke

NC State’s probable starters for its series against Duke this weekend at Doak Field were missing a key name when they were released Thursday afternoon: Junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Dudan.

Dudan, who threw 116 total pitches in 7.2 innings against Notre Dame last Saturday, is not expected to be available for the rivalry series with the Blue Devils, a source told TheWolfpacker.com. It will mark his first missed start of the 2026 campaign.

The Huntersville, N.C., native made the transition from a backend reliever role to starter this spring, immediately finding success. He boasts a 3.60 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 12 walks across an ACC-leading 50.0 innings pitched this spring.

Dudan, whose fastball has been routinely clocked in the upper 90s late in his starts, has posted at least 10 strikeouts in four of his eight starts this year. He has thrown at least 104 pitches in each of his last six starts, including 111 or more in four of his last five trips to the mound.

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound workhorse uses his fastball and slider as his go-to pitches, while he added a changeup and sinker in the offseason to become a more well-rounded starter.

Dudan’s most-recent start against the Irish was one of his top outings of his career. He cruised through nearly eight innings of work, scattering five hits with just one run allowed and six strikeouts.

Now, however, NC State is going to have to make do without him on the mound this weekend. Junior right-hander Heath Andrews has been moved into Dudan’s Saturday role against Duke, while the Wolfpack has not announced a Sunday starter ahead of the series.

NC State has won four straight games, including a sweep over Notre Dame, to regain momentum in league play. The Wolfpack lost its previous seven straight games, tying the longest skid in Elliott Avent’s 30 seasons leading the program.