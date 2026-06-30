South Carolina transfer RHP Connor Chicoli commits to NC State

NC State coach Chris Hart continues to build out his inaugural roster through the transfer portal. The Wolfpack’s latest addition? South Carolina transfer right-handed pitcher Connor Chicoli.

Chicoli, a rising junior with three seasons of eligibility remaining, posted a 3.20 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 12 walks in 39.1 innings across 17 appearances with six starts this past spring.

The Raleigh native was the Gamecocks’ go-to midweek arm at the beginning of the season with all but one of his starts coming before the end of March. He turned in a season-best five innings at Wofford, which featured one run on five hits and four strikeouts.

But once April arrived, Chicoli transitioned into a relief role. He made six appearances out of the bullpen in SEC play, headlined by 1.1-shutout innings at Georgia, where he allowed one hit but faced the minimum in his outing. Chicoli’s final appearance of the season was a midweek start against Winthrop after he allowed four runs on seven hits with a walk in 3.2 innings of work.

Chicoli began his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, where he recorded a 5.46 ERA with 18 strikeouts and five walks in 28 innings of work after making 14 appearances, including five starts as a true freshman in 2024. The marquee showing of his freshman season was allowing just runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in 7.2 innings of work in a midweek start at Mercer on May 7, 2025.

Before Chicoli entered the college ranks, he was one of the state’s top recruits coming out of Holly Springs (N.C.) Pro5 Baseball Academy. Chicoli ranked as North Carolina’s No. 4 right-handed pitcher and was the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle, according to Perfect Game.

Addiotnally, Chicoli earned all-conference honors at Garner (N.C.) High in 2022. He also spent his high school summers with Dirtbags National and Canes National.

NC State now boasts six transfer portal commitments with Chicoli in the fold. He joins second baseman Hunter Warren (Wright State), catcher Andrew Raymond (Mississippi State), outfielder Maddox Monsour (Texas), and left-handed pitchers Chet Lax (Wright State), McCall Biemiller (Florida) and Jesse Gutierrez (San Jose State).