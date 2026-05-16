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Stock report: Where NC State stands with uncommitted official visitors from first batch of trips

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman41 minutes agofleischman_noah
Dave Doeren NC State
© Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After hosting back-to-back weekends worth of official visitors, all is quiet inside NC State’s Murphy Center this weekend. The Wolfpack won’t resume hosting priority recruits until the marathon starts back up June 5, but it made strides with several prospects this month.  Let’s take a look at where the program stands with each uncommitted visitor — it earned four pledges that have been announced since their visits — at this stage of the recruiting process in this iteration of TheWolfpacker.com’s stock report.

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