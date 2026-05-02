Takeaways from Justin Gainey’s first month on the job at NC State, what’s left to do

It’s been a month since Justin Gainey stood in front of a packed second-floor Lenovo Center ballroom and delivered his message for what he wanted to see as NC State’s new men’s basketball coach. At the time, the room was brimming with excitement. Former players littered the floor, while coaches from every other Wolfpack sport lined the perimeter to Gainey’s left as he spoke at the podium. It was a time filled with both optimism and determination to build to the program’s storied history. “This is surreal. This is a surreal moment for me,” Gainey said that day. “It’s like a dream come true that still hasn’t fully set in. I’m just so excited to be here, to be in front of you — it’s home. I’m excited to be back home.” But while his coronation felt like that of a family gathering, Gainey knew he had work to do. He inherited a roster with just one player on it by the time he started to craft a team that he hoped would compete in the ACC to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last five seasons. Fast forward to now, and NC State has nine players in the fold as Gainey hasn't slept much since his introductory press conference. The Pack has worked through the transfer portal, while it was able to keep its top returning player in the picture after a heated battle with a rival. Here are the major takeaways from Gainey’s first 30 days on the job in Raleigh.