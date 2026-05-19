Takeaways from NC State baseball’s ACC Tournament loss to Duke

CHARLOTTE — NC State arrived at Truist Field well before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning with one clear goal: Make its stay at the ACC Tournament for as long as it could. One win would likely keep the Wolfpack from falling onto the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble with its RPI teetering around the top 40 entering the day. If it could earn multiple victories, that would allow for the program to feel rather comfortable on Selection Monday. But that, however, was easier said than done. While it seemed like NC State was in control of the game, holding a two-run lead entering the seventh, the Wolfpack wasn’t able to hold on. Instead, it allowed Duke to explode for a half dozen runs in the frame that snowballed into a 21-12 loss to the 16th-seeded Blue Devils. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s takeaways from the one-and-done showing in the ACC Tournament.