Takeaways from NC State baseball’s early transfer portal activity 

NC State coach Chris Hart is comfortable working in the transfer portal. While this may be his first year at the helm of the Wolfpack program, he’s spent the past decade-plus leading the team’s recruiting efforts, including as the college sports landscape shifted towards the portal in recent years. Hart has found success in bringing in transfers to find immediate success, including several that helped propel the Pack to the 2024 College World Series in Omaha. NC State is aiming to get back there once again, and its ability to find postseason success will hinge on the newly-acquired players. To this point in the portal process, the program boasts five commitments. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s takeaways from the early offseason activity on the open market.