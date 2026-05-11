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Takeaways from NC State baseball’s series loss at Stanford

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman12 minutes agofleischman_noah
Rett Johnson
(Photo credit: NC State Athletics)

NC State embarked on its only cross-country road trip of the season with a clear goal: Win the series at Stanford. After all, the Wolfpack had yet to earn a series victory away from Doak Field this season, dropping weekends at Georgia Tech, Florida State, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech in the process.  Even though that was the case, Elliott Avent’s club wasn’t able to find a way to break through against the Cardinals. NC State lost 6-5 on Friday, blowing a seventh-inning lead, while it won 12-7 on Saturday but dropped the finale 9-5 on Sunday afternoon. Here are three takeaways from the Wolfpack’s series defeat in Palo Alto, Calif.

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