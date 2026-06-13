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Takeaways from NC State women’s basketball’s transfer portal activity

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Desiree Wooten
© Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

NC State coach Wes Moore, in the past, admitted he might not be the best general manager in women’s college basketball. But despite the harsh self-assessment, Moore was able to do quality work in the transfer portal this offseason to strengthen his roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign.  The Wolfpack, after all, has goals of making another deep run in March after its second-round exit at Michigan fell short of the team’s expectations this past year. So far, the offseason has provided a stable foundation for the program to make an improved effort moving forward.  Let’s take a look at TheWolfpacker.com’s takeaways from the women’s basketball transfer portal activity, including who it kept from leaving Raleigh in a pair of major self-recruiting victories.

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