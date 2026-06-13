Takeaways from NC State women’s basketball’s transfer portal activity

NC State coach Wes Moore, in the past, admitted he might not be the best general manager in women’s college basketball. But despite the harsh self-assessment, Moore was able to do quality work in the transfer portal this offseason to strengthen his roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign. The Wolfpack, after all, has goals of making another deep run in March after its second-round exit at Michigan fell short of the team’s expectations this past year. So far, the offseason has provided a stable foundation for the program to make an improved effort moving forward. Let’s take a look at TheWolfpacker.com’s takeaways from the women’s basketball transfer portal activity, including who it kept from leaving Raleigh in a pair of major self-recruiting victories.