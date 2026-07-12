Takeaways from NC State’s 2026 MLB draft picks, impact on 2027 roster

NC State has become one of the standard bearers in ACC baseball over the past few decades. The Wolfpack, which has made two trips to the College World Series since 2021, has churned out some of the conference’s top prospects year over year. This summer’s MLB Draft was no different in recognizing the program’s ability to acquire elite talent, while also developing it to another level to be ready for the professional ranks. In turn, NC State produced seven draft picks, which is the second-most in program history, only trailing the eight that were taken in 2021. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s takeaways from the selections, and how they will impact the Pack’s roster moving forward with the planning process for the 2027 campaign well underway.