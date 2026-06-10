Takeaways from NC State’s first transfer portal haul under Justin Gainey

NC State coach Justin Gainey stood in front of the first team he built at his alma mater in a meeting to kick off a new era in Raleigh on Monday. He looked at a group of faces that he brought together, using player retention, transfer portal work and the high school ranks, and set the tone for what was to come. “It’s going to be a great year, and I want you guys to enjoy every moment of it,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy, I’ll never say it’s going to be easy. But anything great worth achieving isn’t easy, because if it was easy, everybody would do it.” Message sent. It’s time to work as the Wolfpack prepares to follow its new leader into uncharted waters. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s takeaways from the program’s transfer portal work under Gainey ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.