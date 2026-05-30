Takeaways from NC State’s loss to UCF to open NCAA Regional play

AUBURN, Ala. — It seemed like the chips were falling into place for what could have been a magical final regional appearance for NC State skipper Elliott Avent long before the Wolfpack even took the field at Auburn’s Plainsman Park. Milwaukee, the Horizon League champions, upset Auburn with a 13-8 win over the Tigers on their home field in the hours leading up NC State’s NCAA Tournament opener against UCF. It, in a way, made the path out of the weekend appear easier with the No. 4 team in the nation on the ropes right away -- possibly not even being on the Pack's radar if it were to go 0-2. But instead of being able to take advantage of what seemed to be an easier route to a super regional, NC State struggled to keep pace with UCF. Yes, the Wolfpack scored the first three runs in the opening inning, but it conceded nine unanswered to drop the tilt in 9-3 fashion Friday night into Saturday afternoon following a 14-hour, 17-minute weather delay. NC State has now lost six of its last eight games heading into the most-critical matchup of its campaign. Instead of playing with momentum at the time in which it needs it the most, the Wolfpack will have its back against the wall against Auburn in an elimination game later Saturday afternoon. Here are TheWolfpacker.com’s takeaways from the regional-opening loss.