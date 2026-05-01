TE Griffin Cockerham is the only NC State commit on this weekend’s official visits. He’s ready to recruit

Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons three-star tight end Griffin Cockerham is no stranger to NC State. The legacy prospect grew up a Wolfpack fan, surrounded by the program’s red and white for as long as he can remember. After all, he’s had three family members — paternal grandfather Vance Cockerham (center, 1960s), uncle Terry Harvey (quarterback, 1990s) and cousin Andrew Harvey (quarterback, 2021-22) — suit up to play inside Carter-Finley Stadium over the years. Cockerham is the next in line after he committed to the Wolfpack last September. Now, he’s set to be the program’s only pledge on campus this weekend for its first set of official visits, creating a critical task for the tight end. The 6-foot-3.5, 220-pound prospect will be tasked with helping recruit the other six visitors that will be looking at NC State. It’s a task that Cockerham, quite frankly, was built for with his affection for the program that his family has been synonymous with for decades.