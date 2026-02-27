TE Justin Joly oozes confidence in quest to chase dream at NFL Combine, believes NC State is key reason why

ustin Joly stood at the podium during the NFL Scouting Combine media availability Thursday afternoon with the ultimate belief in himself. It’s what he’s always been like at the college level, buying into the fact he trusts that he’s the best tight end on any field he sets foot on. So even though he’s one of 27 players at his position set to put his talent on display for all 32 NFL teams during his on-field workout Friday afternoon and in the countless meetings he’s had with front offices, Joly’s mindset hasn’t changed.