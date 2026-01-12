Texas transfer IOL Daniel Cruz commits to NC State

NC State continues to build its offensive line of the future through the transfer portal. The latest addition? Texas interior offensive lineman Daniel Cruz, who committed to the Wolfpack following his official visit this weekend.

Cruz, who stands at 6-foot-3, 312 pounds, ranked as the No. 29 interior offensive lineman available in the portal, according to the On3 transfer rankings. He was the 329th-ranked overall player currently on the open market looking for a new program, doing so with three years of eligibility remaining.

The North Richland Hills, Texas, native appeared in the first two games of his collegiate career at this past season with the Longhorns. He played 11 snaps in the team’s 55-0 win over Sam Houston in Week 4 before turning in three plays in the 52-37 win over Arkansas in Week 13. Cruz did not allow a quarterback pressure in the four total pass-blocking snaps he played in the 2025 campaign.

Cruz projects to play at guard with the Wolfpack with the program looking to replace both starters at the position going into the 2026 campaign. He is likely to compete for a starting spot along with the likes of Kamen Smith and Rico Jackson, both of whom saw action with the Pack this past fall.

Before entering the college ranks, Cruz was a four-star prospect and the No. 291 overall recruit in the Class of 2024, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. The 2024 Under Armour All-American was the No. 22 interior offensive line prospect nationally and the No. 49 recruit in the Lone Star State.

NC State has now added 11 total transfer portal commitments. Cruz is the latest addition to the group that also includes Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow, East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon, Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller, Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans, Penn State safety King Mack, Miami wide receiver Chance Robinson, Montana State tight end Hunter Provience and North Carolina running back Davion Gause in bolstering NC State’s roster for the 2026 campaign.