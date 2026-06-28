Texas transfer OF Maddox Monsour commits to NC State

After NC State baseball’s transfer portal activity seemed to quiet down, the Wolfpack is back on the board with another new addition. Texas outfielder Maddox Monsour committed to Chris Hart’s program, he announced Sunday afternoon.

Monsour, who has four years of eligibility remaining, went 10-for-54 with 12 runs scored, a triple, a home run and 10 RBI in 36 appearances (14 starts) as a true freshman this past spring. He was also a speed threat on the bases after stealing seven in his 16 total trips on the base paths.

The Carrollton, Ga., native put together a standout multi-hit performance at Auburn on March 21 after he went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI to push the Longhorns past the Tigers 7-6. He also had a bases-clearing triples against Lamar on Feb. 17, just three days after he made his collegiate debut against UC Davis on Valentine’s Day.

Monsour was among the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 228 overall recruit in the class, according to Perfect Game, while he checked in as the No. 16 prospect from the state of Georgia. The outfielder was a three-star All State selection during his career at Carrollton (Ga.) High, where he set the single-season (37) and career (83) program records for stolen bases.

NC State now boasts five transfer portal commitments with Monsour in the fold. He joins second baseman Hunter Warren (Wright State), catcher Andrew Raymond (Mississippi State), and left-handed pitchers Chet Lax (Wright State), McCall Biemiller (Florida) and Jesse Gutierrez (San Jose State).