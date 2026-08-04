Skip to main content
NC State
Join Now

The Wolfpacker Football

The best stories from NC State QB CJ Bailey’s football upbringing from those that witnessed his rise

image_6483441 (3)
Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
2h
CJ Bailey

NC State quarterback CJ Bailey has become accustomed to playing on a big stage. From the time he was 11 with the Miami Gardens Ravens, the quarterback has been leading teams in front of sold-out crowds with thousands flocking to watch the passer and his elite teammates go to work.  But what else comes to mind when thinking about Bailey? There are plenty of stories of the 6-foot-6, 218-pound passer, many of which those around him are eager to share once his name is mentioned. TheWolfpacker.com caught up with some of those that had a front row seat to the early moments in his football upbringing. 

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors

75% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
The Wolfpacker
+
+
One subscription: The best NC State Wolfpack coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.