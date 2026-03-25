The latest on NC State coach Will Wade and LSU: What we're hearing

NC State coach Will Wade seemed to downplay the rumors of a potential departure for LSU at the ACC Tournament just under two weeks ago, saying "Is the job open there? No? Listen, let me be very clear: I’m excited at NC State." Six days later, he continued to look forward to next season with the Wolfpack after the team's First Four loss to Texas in Dayton. “I wouldn’t worry about us. We’ll be hell next year,” Wade said. “This will be the worst team we have at NC State right here. You just watched it. This is the floor of our program, and we will be much better moving forward. “We know what’s got to get fixed. I’ve got a very clear mind on what we need and how we need to go about attacking and doing it. That’s what we’re going to do. As soon as the plane hits the ground in Raleigh, we’re going to work. There’s no vacation, there’s no time off. We’re getting to work and we’re going to get this thing turned around.” But the tide has seemed to change over the past 24 hours.