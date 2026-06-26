The latest on NC State RB Jonathan Paylor’s knee injury recovery ahead of the 2026 season 

As NC State went through fall camp last August, then-redshirt freshman running back Jonathan Paylor was generating a considerable amount of buzz inside the Murphy Center. Everything he put on display during the Wolfpack’s practices had the program quite excited for what was to come. The former blue-chip recruit as the No. 156 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle turned in the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.39) on the team, while he appeared to be more comfortable within the offense in his second year of college football. In a way, it seemed like a breakout year was loading for the highly-anticipated prospect. That was until Paylor suffered a season-ending knee injury during one of the Wolfpack’s fall camp scrimmages, ending the promising momentum he built over the previous months. As NC State coach Dave Doeren put it in an exclusive interview with TheWolfpacker.com: “He was one of the big exclamation points in camp last year. He had a tremendous training camp until his injury. That was a big loss.” But after spending the entire 2025 season on the mend from a surgery that left a sizable scar that runs from the top of his knee down to the top of his shin on his right leg, Paylor is nearing a return to action.