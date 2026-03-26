The Will Wade era is over at NC State: A timeline of the shortest-tenured coach in program history
NC State’s Will Wade experience lasted a total of 366 days. He was hired as the hot coaching candidate on the market this time last year, but is now expected to be off to LSU after spending just one season leading the Wolfpack. Let’s take a look at the timeline of the program’s shortest-tenured coach ever, topping Press Maravich, who ironically also went to LSU after just two seasons at NC State in 1966.