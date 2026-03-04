The Wolfpacker Show: Breaking down NC State basketball's skid, baseball earns ranked win

NC State basketball has lost five of its last six games, while Wolfpack baseball picked up its first ranked win of the campaign over No. 16 Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night at Doak Field.

The Wolfpacker Show is here to break it all down, while looking forward to the rest of the men’s basketball season and what it can do to right the ship ahead of the postseason.

On this episode:

– NC State basketball, which won six straight league games earlier this season, has hit a rut in its season. The Wolfpack has lost five of its last six in varying ways. Both Duke and Virginia just overmatched Will Wade’s club, while NC State struggled to close with a lead against Miami and at Notre Dame. Noah breaks down what has happened throughout this stretch.

– The Pack’s defense hasn’t performed as well as Wade would have liked it to over the last three games, allowing 90-plus points in each of them. How can NC State fix this — or at least improve it — before the postseason? Noah talks about that, including an interesting wrinkle the team added to its scheme with a 2-3 zone.

– NC State has one regular season game left with Stanford visiting on Saturday afternoon. Wade called this the biggest game of the season. Noah discusses why that is with the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament on the horizon.

– After breaking down the latest difficulties for NC State men’s basketball, Noah focused on the Wolfpack baseball win over Coastal Carolina. Elliott Avent’s team answered every blow the Chanticleers delivered, which was a key growing point for the Pack at this stage of the season.

– Noah also briefly discussed the depth NC State baseball has at its disposal and why that’s a good thing for the team moving forward, including how it’s key to withstanding a critical injury the program is working through, at the moment.

