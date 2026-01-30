The Wolfpacker Show: Grading NC State's transfer portal haul

NC State’s transfer portal work netted the program 18 newcomers that spent last season at Division I programs. The Wolfpack is looking to prepare for a critical 2026 campaign, and it’s expecting several of its new additions to make an impact right away.

The Wolfpacker Show breaks down the haul by grading each position group and how it fared in the transfer portal on both sides of the ball.

On this episode:

— Noah kicked off the show by looking at NC State’s offense position-by-position with what it did in the transfer portal. It started with the quarterback room, which featured retaining junior CJ Bailey, one of its top moves in the portal, before the Pack turned its attention to the skill positions.

— The Wolfpack strengthened its running back and wide receiver rooms by bringing in a half dozen players, including former top-50 recruit Joshisa Trader from Miami. What was Noah’s take on those two rooms’ additions, featuring five wideouts? Hint: He was a fan.

— Looking at the offensive line, NC State took a big blow by losing starting left tackle Jacarrius Peak to the portal. But it was able to land ECU tackle Jimarion McCrimon and Texas interior offensive lineman Daniel Cruz to make up for it. Did that lessen the sting? Noah can explain why — or why not.

— After a brief commercial break from out friends at BetMGM and Rhoback — use code NCS20 to save 20% off at Rhoback.com — Noah flipped to the defensive side of the ball by focusing on the defensive line and linebackers before moving to the secondary.

— Of the defensive group, which position seemed to intrigue Noah the most? He dives into that with a lot more analysis to back it up.

— Before closing the episode, Noah quickly mentioned the men’s basketball game at Wake Forest being moved to noon Saturday and the news he broke Friday morning with who the Wolfpack promoted to director of player personnel moving forward.

