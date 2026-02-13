The Wolfpacker Show: NC State baseball preview and men's basketball check-in
Baseball season has arrived. NC State will open the 2026 campaign in the Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge this weekend against the likes of Washington, Indiana State and Seton Hall.
The Wolfpacker Show is here to set the stage for what’s to come in Elliott Avent’s 30th season at the helm of the baseball program.
On this episode:
– Noah kicked off the podcast by talking about the baseball roster, breaking down the position players and pitchers to tee up what this season will look like for the Wolfpack.
– NC State’s infield is a mix of returning faces and newcomers that has created making a lineup tough for the Pack. Avent has several options to use at nearly every spot in the infield, including returning first baseman Chris McHugh and Tennessee transfer power hitter Dalton Bargo. In addition to that duo, JMU transfer Wyatt Piefer and JUCO transfer Sherman Johnson will make the starting third base spot interesting to watch this spring as well.
– The Wolfpack’s outfield isn’t as crowded. Sophomore Ty Head is set to patrol center field yet again, while Brayden Fraasman is likely to play in right. Who starts in left? NC State has several options, including true freshman Rett Johnson, Indiana transfer Andrew Wiggins and JUCO recruit Devin Mitchell. Noah talks about who he thinks will fill in that role on the show.
– Rounding out the baseball preview is a quick look at the pitching staff, led by junior righty Ryan Marohn to headline the starting rotation. But what about the bullpen? Noah pointed out a few faces that are in line to play key roles in relief.
– Before the show concluded, Noah quickly previewed NC State men’s basketball’s upcoming battle with Miami on Saturday and why it is going to be a critical game in the race for a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament.
