The Wolfpacker Show: NC State bounces back, rolls past No. 16 UNC

NC State did more than snap its two-game losing streak. It blew past No. 16 UNC to earn an 82-58 win over the Tar Heels on Tuesday night at the Lenovo Center.

The Wolfpacker Show dives into the win, why it was important and more in its next-day look back at the program’s biggest margin of victory over UNC since 1962.

On this episode:

– Noah opened the podcast with a segment on why this win was important for the Wolfpack. Not only did it get the team back in the win column, it proved several things about this squad that hadn’t been seen in big moments this season. He dives into why that is critical.

– One key note that Noah pointed out was NC State’s ability to dominate the paint when it needed to take advantage of both Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesar being out for UNC. It was a critical part of the game, which allowed the Wolfpack to score nearly half its points around the rim to earn the crucial victory.

– NC State’s victory over UNC also helped it keep pace in the race for a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament. Noah took a quick look at where the Wolfpack stands in that battle with four regular season games remaining.

– After a brief message from our sponsors BetMGM and Rhoback, Noah awarded a game ball to a player he thought stood out in the Wolfpack’s romp over the Tar Heels. He explained why this person was worthy of the award, and how his play continues to get better and better each game.

– Once the basketball talk was done, including focusing on if the Pack can keep this momentum rolling moving forward, Noah did a quick whip around to look at the other sports in action on campus with a few key notes for this week.

