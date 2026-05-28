The Wolfpacker Show: Previewing NC State’s weekend at Auburn Regional

NC State is off to the Auburn Regional to begin its quest for one more College World Series appearance under longtime skipper Elliott Avent, who will retire after the season concludes.

Up first? A Friday night showdown against UCF.

The Wolfpacker Show is here to preview this weekend, while also taking a look at NC State’s football recruiting and more.

On this episode:

– This is Avent’s “last ride” as he’s calling it. But even though his days at the helm of the Wolfpack program are numbered, he doesn’t want the focus to be on himself. Noah breaks down why and what Avent wants his roster to be locked in on this weekend in order to find the most success.

– UCF is NC State’s first opponent of the weekend. The Wolfpack has a unique tie to the Knights program, which is a pitching-focused squad that isn’t known to score a lot of runs. Will that play into the Pack’s favor? Noah certainly thinks so — as long as the team’s pitching can be consistent.

– While UCF is up first, host Auburn and Milwaukee round out the field of the four teams in the pod. The Tigers, which are the No. 4 national seed, ended the Wolfpack’s season a year ago. The program is using that as motivation going into this weekend, and Noah breaks down how that can be helpful heading into a critical slate of games.

– NC State might be getting a big boost to its pitching staff this weekend. Left-hander Ryan Marohn has missed his last six starts with arm tightness, but he threw his first bullpen session on Monday and is nearing a return. What kind of role would he be in this weekend if he can get back? Noah breaks it down.

– Before wrapping up the show, Noah gives his prediction on the regional before flipping to focus on the momentum on NC State’s football recruiting trail after Dave Doeren’s club picked up several key commitments recently to work up to the No. 33 class in the nation.

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